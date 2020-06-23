Lillie Mae Buckson went home to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020. She was 81. She was born on June 1, 1939 in Chester, South Carolina to John and Pearl (Johnson) Feaster, the seventh of eight children. Lillie graduated Finley High School in 1958. She then married her high-school sweetheart Joe Buckson in September 1958. She moved to Detroit, Michigan in 1960 with her husband and eldest son. In addition to raising three boys, Lillie spent the majority of her career working in quality control at Pfizer (formerly Parke-Davis/Warner-Lambert), from where she retired two decades ago. Lillie accepted Christ at an early age. She was a member of the Gathering Ministries (formerly United Temple) Church of God in Christ for 30 years, where she sang in Gospel Chorus, attended Sunday school regularly, and was assigned to the Mother’s Board of the Church. Lillie enjoyed tending to her flower garden and caring for her family, but more importantly, she enjoyed studying and hearing the word of God! Lillie was a woman of God, who was strong in her faith; she loved the Lord and sought to do all that pleased Him, and she will continue to praise Him. Lillie loved her family very much, and raised her children to love the Lord, too. She would describe herself as a Soldier in the Army of the Lord. Her legacy is in her children and grandchildren; “Well done good and faithful servant.” Survivors include Joe, her husband of nearly 62 years; children: Brian (Cheryl) Buckson of Detroit; Mathias (Debra) Buckson of Ypsilanti; Bruce Buckson of Detroit; 5 Grandchildren; 14 Great-grandchildren; 2 Great-great grandchildren; 3 Brothers in Buffalo, NY: John, Samuel, and Davis Lee Feaster; 2 Sisters in Chester, SC: Bernice Cornwell, and Doris Bland. Lillie was preceded in death by her Brother Primus Feaster, her Sister Peggy Holly, and her parents. Funeral / Celebration of Life services will take place Friday, June 26, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at The Gathering Ministries Church of God in Christ, 16219 Meyers Rd., Detroit, MI 48235 with Pastor Stephan L. Jackson, Sr. officiating. Family Hour will be at the church, prior to the service, from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020. A strolling visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. at the O.H. PYE III Funeral Home, 17600 Plymouth Rd., Detroit, MI 48227. Memorial contributions can be made to The Gathering Ministries Church of God in Christ or Karmanos Cancer Institute located in Detroit Michigan.



