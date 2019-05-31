|
|
KNIGHT, Lillie Mae - age 70, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland. Family hour 10:00 AM Monday, June 4, 2019 from of the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry St. with funeral service commencing at 11:00 AM. Pastor James H. Keys, Sr., Officiating. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the Funeral Home 10:00 AM Monday. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 North Belford Rd. Mrs. Knight will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, and may be viewed from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Sunday.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 1, 2019