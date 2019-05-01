The Oakland Press Obituaries
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Zimmerman, Linda Anne, age 70 of Rochester Hills, passed away April 30, 2019. Loving wife of the late Charles VanCamp. Survived by her boyfriend William Sodovsky. Sister of David (Ann) Zimmerman. Aunt of Nicholas and Christopher Leone. Memorial Service Saturday, May 4, 2019, 1:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 11:00 am until time of service. Memorials in Linda’s name may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or the Audubon Society. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on May 2, 2019
