Sickles, Linda Charlene, age 72 of Rochester Hills, MI, passed away battling lymphoma on December 15, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, MI. She was born May 7, 1947 in Detroit, MI to the late Doris and Clyde Sickles. She was a 1965 graduate of Andover High School, Bloomfield Hills, MI and a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with a major in Secondary Education. Subsequently, she graduated from Western Michigan University with a Masters of Library Science. Linda's passion for a career in Library Science began when she obtained a part time job shelving books at the Baldwin Public Library, Birmingham, MI, while still in high school. She worked at various libraries in Michigan and Massachusetts and culminated her career at the Lake Orion Public Library where she was Director for some 31 years. During Linda's tenure at the Lake Orion Public Library, she oversaw the construction and development of a new library building at the current location. She was a passionate advocate of the library's mission to be a free and welcoming gathering place for patrons and a resource for information and computer technology. Linda is survived by her brother, James (Joan) Sickles; nephew, Thomas E. (Christine) Sickles; grandniece, Stephanie Sickles; grandnephews, Lawrence, Allen and Justin (Jennifer) Sickles; great-grandniece, Juliet Sickles; and great-grandnephews, Jason and Jared Sickles. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Clyde Sickles and her nephew, Robert Sickles. Private cremation services were entrusted to Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, Berkley, MI. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, December 20, 2019 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo St., Rochester, MI 48307. Inurnment will be private at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made to the Lake Orion Public Library. Share a memory at http://www.sawyerfuller.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 19, 2019