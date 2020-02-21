The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
SPARKS GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME (LAKE ORION)
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
248-693-8336
Linda Duddles
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
SPARKS GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME (LAKE ORION)
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
SPARKS GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME (LAKE ORION)
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
SPARKS GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME (LAKE ORION)
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
More Obituaries for Linda Duddles
Linda Duddles Obituary
Linda May Duddles; of Lake Orion; age 78; passed away on February 19, 2020. Linda is the beloved wife of the late Jim Duddles; loving mother of Charlene Duddles, Douglas (Tuyen) Duddles, Kenneth (Toni) Duddles and Robert (Michele) Duddles; loving grandmother of 4; great grandmother of 8; and dear sister of the late Don Harrison. Linda was a longtime member of the Church Street Singers and the Clarkston United Methodist Church. She was a great cook and she made an amazing apple pie, which was one of her countless recipes that she was so proud to share in her self-made cookbook. Linda will also be remembered for her love of angels, wildlife, and for her potholders that she made and gifted to so many family members and friends. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 12noon at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-5pm and Tuesday from 11am until the time of service. Memorial donations may be made to the Leader Dogs for the Blind.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 22, 2020
