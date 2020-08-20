of Davisburg; August 20, 2020; age 68; Loving wife of Richard for 49 years; Dear mother of Jamie Klingler-Rosenblatt (Darryl); Dear sister of Pam (Dan) Flood, Patricia Russell, Deborah (Donald) Williams, the late Sharon Hill and the late Howard Hill; Cherished grandmother of Jacob Richard; Daughter of the late Howard and Flossie Hill. Mrs. Klingler was a Certified Medical Assistant for over almost 50 years, most recently with Dr. Naila Ahmad. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online guest book



