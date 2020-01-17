|
Linda K. Maddux entered Heaven’s gates on December 15, 2019. She was born on July 13, 1947. Linda is survived by her son, Mac Harris (Live Oak, Florida) and her sister, Margaret Weaver (Austin, Texas). She was a kind, gentle and giving person putting others’ needs above her own. She served in the U.S. Army from 1974-1978. Linda was a nurse and worked in the Behavioral Health Center at McLaren Hospital. She was also a faithful member of Commerce Church of the Nazarene for 35 years and enjoyed teaching home school children at Commerce Community Bible Study. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Commerce Church of the Nazarene, 5236 Carroll Lake Road, Commerce, MI 48382. Those desiring may consider a memorial contribution to the Commerce Church of the Nazarene.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 19, 2020