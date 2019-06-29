The Oakland Press Obituaries
Linda May (Heiple) Marshall

MARSHALL, LINDA MAY, nee Heiple of Davisburg, passed away, Friday, June 28, 2019 at 72 years of age. Loving wife of Robert for 52 years; dearest mother Gordie (Melissa) Marshall and Debbie (Greg) Crain; proud grandmother of Lauren, Luke, Jake, Brendan, Aaron and Nathan; sister of Carol (David) Smithson; aunt of Gary (Aimee) Smithson and Greg Smithson. Linda graduated from Waterford Kettering High School in 1964. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She will be dearly missed. Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME, CLARKSTON, (8909 Dixie Highway). The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of service. Memorial donations may be directed to the . Post a condolence at:
Published in The Oakland Press on June 30, 2019
