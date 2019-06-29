|
|
MARSHALL, LINDA MAY, nee Heiple of Davisburg, passed away, Friday, June 28, 2019 at 72 years of age. Loving wife of Robert for 52 years; dearest mother Gordie (Melissa) Marshall and Debbie (Greg) Crain; proud grandmother of Lauren, Luke, Jake, Brendan, Aaron and Nathan; sister of Carol (David) Smithson; aunt of Gary (Aimee) Smithson and Greg Smithson. Linda graduated from Waterford Kettering High School in 1964. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She will be dearly missed. Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME, CLARKSTON, (8909 Dixie Highway). The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of service. Memorial donations may be directed to the . Post a condolence at:
Published in The Oakland Press on June 30, 2019