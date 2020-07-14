Lionel Garcia; age 72; of Pontiac; passed away April 14, 2020. Lionel was preceded in death by his parents Eulalio and Isabel Garcia. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Virginia; his children Michael (Delia), Marco, Sylvia and Olivia; and his grandchildren Santos, Nicolas, Carlos, Mateo, Leyah, Michael II, Antonio, Alicia, Elena, and Rosalinda. He also leaves behind 5 brothers, 6 sisters, many in-laws, and a host of nieces and nephews. Lionel proudly served his country in Vietnam from 1968-1970. He retired from General Motors after over 42 years and was currently employed with Auto Zone and the Pontiac School District. Lionel was a Worshipful Master at the Roosevelt Lodge #510, was the President of the Mexican Mutual Society and continued to volunteer throughout his community. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the VFW Hall located at 800 Cesar East Chavez Ave. Pontiac, MI 48340. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. A private interment will be held at the Great Lakes National Cemetery.



