Lionel Garcia
1948 - 2020
Lionel Garcia; age 72; of Pontiac; passed away April 14, 2020. Lionel was preceded in death by his parents Eulalio and Isabel Garcia. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Virginia; his children Michael (Delia), Marco, Sylvia and Olivia; and his grandchildren Santos, Nicolas, Carlos, Mateo, Leyah, Michael II, Antonio, Alicia, Elena, and Rosalinda. He also leaves behind 5 brothers, 6 sisters, many in-laws, and a host of nieces and nephews. Lionel proudly served his country in Vietnam from 1968-1970. He retired from General Motors after over 42 years and was currently employed with Auto Zone and the Pontiac School District. Lionel was a Worshipful Master at the Roosevelt Lodge #510, was the President of the Mexican Mutual Society and continued to volunteer throughout his community. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the VFW Hall located at 800 Cesar East Chavez Ave. Pontiac, MI 48340. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. A private interment will be held at the Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
VFW Hall
JUL
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
VFW Hall
July 14, 2020
Lionel will be greatly missed by all who knew him. When he came in contact with someone no matter who they were or what age they were he would touch them in one way or another but always in a good way. He was a very special person. I dont think I ever saw him angry, mad or even sad. Im sure he is in heaven watching over his entire family especially his wife, Virginia which he loved dearly making sure they are fine.
Maria Lucio-Banales
Friend
