|
|
Hayward, Lisa Kay, 55, of Hubbard Lake, entered eternal peace on Wed. June 5, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Alpena. Lisa was a very caring soul who always put others before herself. She will be greatly missed by all who came across her path. Lisa was born Sept. 10, 1963 in Pontiac to Albert and Kay (Fink) Hayward. She graduated high school from Pontiac Northern High School in 1981. Lisa became very involved in helping others by participating in almost every fundraising event she could. She loved to do Arts and Crafts whenever she had opportunity to. She enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers as well as the Detroit Red Wings. One of her greatest passions was not only participating, but medaling as well, in the Special Olympics. She was a long-time competitor in many events. Lisa also felt very strongly about what Friends Together did as a group, so she participated in most of the fundraisers that they did and was an avid supporter. She is survived by her parents, Albert (Linda) Hayward, a sister, Sandra Holland, a brother, Michael Holland, several nieces and nephews, and the Fink family. She was preceded in death by her mother Kay Fink. Family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Wed. June 19, 2019 at Quality Inn (7076 Highland Road Waterford, MI. 48327) from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Friends Together or the Special Olympics. Inurnment will take at Christian Memorial Cemetery in Rochester, MI. To view Lisa’s lifestory or share memories, please visit www.lifestorynet.com. Online condolences may be registered at
Published in The Oakland Press on June 15, 2019