Lloyd MCBETH Obituary
McBeth, Lloyd Stewart, born in 1924 in London, Ontario, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Commerce Township, Michigan. During World War II, he served in the Royal Canadian Air Force. A graduate of Wheaton College's "Nifty Class of 50", he receivd a Masters Degree from the University of Michigan in 1953. He travelled widely and taught English, ending his career at Oakland Community College, Orchard Ridge campus. During retirement, he enjoyed poetry, music, and time with friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Faye Hamilton McBeth. Later, his friend Millie Huntley, passed away. He is survived by his daughters, Ruth Anne McBeth (Jeffrey DeJong) and Barbara Eleanor McBeth (Eric Peters); grandson, Andrew Stewart DeJong; cousins and nieces and good friend Mary VerLee. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Orchard Lake Community Church, Presbyterian, 5171 Commerce Rd., West Bloomfield, MI 48324. Memorial donations may be made to Wheaton College Advancement, 501 College Avenue, Wheaton IL 60187.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 14, 2019
