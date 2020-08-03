HAGUE, LOIS J. of Waterford, passed away surrounded by her loving family, August 1, 2020 at 87 years of age. Loving high school sweetheart and wife of Harry for 68 years; beloved mother of Nancy (Jimmy) Hill, Cheryl (Bruce) Sandera, Karen Hague, Brian Hague, and Barry (Donna) Hague; grandmother of Christopher (Ginger), Douglas, Brandon, Amanda (Jake), and Meghan (Bill); great grandmother Anniston, Colton, and 8 extended. Lois was born in Pontiac, she and Harry raised their family in Waterford, retiring to Houghton Lake for 16 years and returning to Waterford to be closer to their family. Lois was an active wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked over the years in bookkeeping for several companies. Her social life and interests included the Waterford Genealogy Society; member of the D.A.R.; antique collector; bunko club; puzzles; and watching the only TV station of importance, HGTV. Her presence will be dearly missed by all who love her. No service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a tribute, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
.