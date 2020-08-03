1/1
Lois J. Hague
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAGUE, LOIS J. of Waterford, passed away surrounded by her loving family, August 1, 2020 at 87 years of age. Loving high school sweetheart and wife of Harry for 68 years; beloved mother of Nancy (Jimmy) Hill, Cheryl (Bruce) Sandera, Karen Hague, Brian Hague, and Barry (Donna) Hague; grandmother of Christopher (Ginger), Douglas, Brandon, Amanda (Jake), and Meghan (Bill); great grandmother Anniston, Colton, and 8 extended. Lois was born in Pontiac, she and Harry raised their family in Waterford, retiring to Houghton Lake for 16 years and returning to Waterford to be closer to their family. Lois was an active wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked over the years in bookkeeping for several companies. Her social life and interests included the Waterford Genealogy Society; member of the D.A.R.; antique collector; bunko club; puzzles; and watching the only TV station of importance, HGTV. Her presence will be dearly missed by all who love her. No service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a tribute, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved