Overall, Lois June (89) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 11, 2019. She was a long time resident of Waterford Michigan. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Chris (Hai-thi), Randy (Karla), Darryl (Sandy), Kevin (Debbie), Brett (Jody), Sue, Beth (Jeff) Fahr, Matt and Eric (Sonja). Cherished grandmother to 12 and super great grandmother to 5. The immediate family will have a celebration of life in a private memorial.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 19, 2019
