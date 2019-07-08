|
McGregor, Lois M. of Waterford; July 7, 2019; age 90; Beloved wife of the late James C. McGregor for 56 years; Loving mother of Connie (Rick) Kettlewell, Jim (Bev) McGregor, Geri McGregor, Marcy (Greg) Jubb and the late Becky McGregor. Dear grandmother of Jeff (Stephanie) Way, Jenny (Ron) O'Connor, Katy (Joe) Rocco and Shelby Reed. Also cherished by seven great-grandchildren. Mrs. McGregor retired as a Registered Nurse at Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital and was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 80 South Lynn Street, Waterford. Celebrant Father James Mayworm. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the church on Thursday 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Rite of Committal will take place on Friday at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, St. Clair. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Oakland Press on July 9, 2019