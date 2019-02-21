|
age 93 of Shelby Twp., formerly of Rochester. February 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fredrick J. Adams Sr.; loving mother of Connie Pearsall, Fredrick “Rick” Adams Jr. and Sara Adams (Tom); dear grandmother of Fredrick “Rick” III, Nichole Adams (John) and Cassandra (Dave) Doyen; great-grandmother of Jessa and DJ Doyen; sister of Julie Morrison. Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Arrangements care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Online condolences
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 24, 2019