Lori Anne Jamison, of Madison Heights passed away April 7, 2020 at age 61. Born to parents Bernice and Donald Jamison on April 9, 1958. Survived by her loving daughter Lisa Gould and brother, Gregory Jamison. Her son, Alan Gould, predeceased her in 2018. Lori had a big heart and always enjoyed lending a helping hand to others. She also loved cooking, shopping and spending time with her cats. A celebration of Lori’s life will be held at a later date.



