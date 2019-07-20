The Oakland Press Obituaries
LORNA I. BEAUCHAMP

LORNA I. BEAUCHAMP Obituary
of Waterford; July 19, 2019; age 93; Wife of the late Robert; Loving mother of Linda (late Gary) Tatu and William (Cathy) Beauchamp; Daughter of the late Fred and Isabelle Parks; Also cherished by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by six brothers and sisters. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on July 21, 2019
