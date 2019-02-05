|
Lottie Kucab, age 101, formerly of Rochester Hills, passed away February 2, 2019. Former co-owner, with her husband, of J & L Hardware in Hamtramck. Wife of the late Julius (d. 2011). Mother of Gerald (Rob), Kenneth (Patt), the late Karl (Penny, still living) Kucab; also survived by seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. scripture service at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. In state Saturday 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Road, Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Bronson Health Foundation, 301 John Street, Box C, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 would be appreciated. Share your memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 6, 2019