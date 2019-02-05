Home
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Lottie Kucab Obituary
Lottie Kucab, age 101, formerly of Rochester Hills, passed away February 2, 2019. Former co-owner, with her husband, of J & L Hardware in Hamtramck. Wife of the late Julius (d. 2011). Mother of Gerald (Rob), Kenneth (Patt), the late Karl (Penny, still living) Kucab; also survived by seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. scripture service at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. In state Saturday 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Road, Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Bronson Health Foundation, 301 John Street, Box C, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 would be appreciated. Share your memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 6, 2019
