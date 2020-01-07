|
LouAnn Thibert (Arnold) – Age 67; of White Lake. Passed away January 4, 2020 peacefully in Oakland County MI. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Arnold and her mother Wilma Jo Arnold-Chapel (Eggleston). She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Jeffery Thibert, her daughter Rashalle (Jeremy) Schlosser. Her brother Gary Arnold, sister Terry (Coder), and sister Sharolyn Arnold. Many brother and sister-in-laws on both sides of the family. 25 nieces and nephews along with many extended family members and many many friends. LouAnn did not wish to have a service but instead wanted to have a large gathering with family and friends to celebrate her life. We will be carrying out this celebration June 6, 2020 at her home on the lake. She really enjoyed being down at the lake during the warm summer days. Anyone in the family can help you with the address if you are interested in attending the celebration.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 8, 2020