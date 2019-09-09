|
of Waterford; passed away September 7, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was 98. Lou was preceded in death by his father Modesto; mother Francesca; and grandson Steven Louis. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Noreen. He was a dearly loved father, grandfather and brother and leaves behind his children David (Teresa); Linda (the late John Dague); Steven (Cathy); John (the late Linda); Richard (Carol) and Christina, grandchildren (who knew him as papa) Angela (Adam); Stephanie; Alaina (Brandon); Anthony; Nicolas (Ashley); Rachel; Colleen. He also leaves behind two great grandchildren Noah and Grace and His dear brother Frank (the late Pauline). Lou was retired from General Motors Truck and Coach. He was a member of St. Damien of Molokai Catholic Church St. Michael Parish and was a WWII Veteran of the U.S. Navy. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., with the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Interment Saturday at All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made Grace Hospice. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 11, 2019