of Waterford; August 30, 2019; age 91; Beloved husband of the late Patricia; Dear father of Kathleen (Bruce) McInally, Karen (Larry) Phelps, Georgette (Nicholas) Fonseca, George (Diane) Essiambre, Rena (James) Page, James Essiambre, Tammy (Dale) Wakevainen, Julie Mansour and the late Nancy. Dear grandfather of Dawn, Todd, Bryan, Brandon, Nancy, Mark, Jennifer, Nicole, Jenae, Kristen, Matt, Jessica, Kayleigh, Megan, James, Madeline and Katie; Also cherished by twenty-seven great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and his special friend late Bert Allen-Steele. Mr. Essiambre was a Brick Mason with Essiambre Construction and Canfer Construction. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the Church on Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 1, 2019