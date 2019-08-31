The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS ESSIAMBRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS ESSIAMBRE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUIS ESSIAMBRE Obituary
of Waterford; August 30, 2019; age 91; Beloved husband of the late Patricia; Dear father of Kathleen (Bruce) McInally, Karen (Larry) Phelps, Georgette (Nicholas) Fonseca, George (Diane) Essiambre, Rena (James) Page, James Essiambre, Tammy (Dale) Wakevainen, Julie Mansour and the late Nancy. Dear grandfather of Dawn, Todd, Bryan, Brandon, Nancy, Mark, Jennifer, Nicole, Jenae, Kristen, Matt, Jessica, Kayleigh, Megan, James, Madeline and Katie; Also cherished by twenty-seven great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and his special friend late Bert Allen-Steele. Mr. Essiambre was a Brick Mason with Essiambre Construction and Canfer Construction. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the Church on Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now