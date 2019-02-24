The Oakland Press Obituaries
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
NORBERG, LOUIS KAY, JR. age 74, of Waterford passed away on February 20, 2019. Loving husband of Patricia for 28 years; dear father of Steve (Maletia), Chris (Michael), Michelle (Marty) and Lisa; proud grandfather of Amanda, Jessica, Emma and Ava; brother of Robert and Diane. Family will receive friends for a memorial visitation Friday March 1, 2019 from 3-9pm at COATS FUNERAL HOME, WATERFORD. Memorial Service Saturday March 2, 2019 at 10am. Memorial Donations may be made to or . To leave a condolence please visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 25, 2019
