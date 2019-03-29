The Oakland Press Obituaries
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Louis Markiewicz Obituary
Markiewicz, Louis, Passed away March 25, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Jennie. Dear father of the late Martin (Pam), Craig (Marianne), Roger (Colleen) and Cindy (Tom) Chiatalas. Cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , Salvation Army or Friends of Felines Rescue Group (14597 Power Dam Rd. Defiance, OH 43512, (419)393-2400). Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile Rd. NW corner of Ryan Rd.) Funeral service on Tuesday at E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. with an instate time of 9:00 am followed by a service at 10:00 am. Please share memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 31, 2019
