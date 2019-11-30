Home

Louis Theodore Folcik

FOLCIK, LOUIS THEODORE; of White Lake, passed away November 28, 2019 at 97 years of age. Born March 23, 1922 in Powers, Michigan, son of the late Michael and Sophie Folcik nee Kupcza; beloved husband of the late Evelyn Folcik for 56 years; survived by many loving nieces and nephews and cared for by nieces Annette, Karen, Elaine, Patty Ann and Cindy; dearest friend to the members of Clarkston American Legion, Deer Lake Racquet Club, Independence Village of White Lake and Buck Shot’s Bar and Grill. Louis was a passionate outdoorsman and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church (7010 Valleypark Dr, Clarkston). Instate 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorial Donations Capuchins Soup Kitchen at 1820 Mount Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207 or https://www.cskdetroit.org/. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 1, 2019
