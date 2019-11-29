|
|
Louise B. Corey, 92, of Roscommon passed away on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain, Marietta, Georgia. Louise was born on May 6, 1927 in Pontiac, Michigan to Howard and Audrey (Hogle) Barley. She grew up in the Pontiac area where she graduated from Pontiac High School. On May 27, 1949 in Pontiac, Louise was married to Albert J. Corey. Louise visited and summered in the Higgins Lake area throughout her life at the family cabin. In 2005 Louise and Albert moved to Higgins Lake from Waterford to make it their permanent home. She enjoyed doing puzzles and spending time in her vegetable garden. The couple loved spending time together traveling, vacationing and camping. Surviving Mrs. Corey are her two sons, Kevin (Jayne) Corey of Dallas, GA, and Keith Corey of Highland; grandson, Joel Corey of Palestine, IL; three cousins, Betty Hawkes of Roscommon, Bobbie Pudney of Highland, and Kim Hawkes of Higgins Lake. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Corey; and brother Harold Barley. Funeral Services for Louise B Corey will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday November 30, 2019 from Christler Funeral Home with Rev. Bryan Thompson officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Lyon Township. Visitation will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel. Memorial contributions in memory of Louise are asked to be directed to ASPCA or the of Michigan. Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 30, 2019