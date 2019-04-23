Home

Church, Louise Jane, age 82, of Holly, died Sun. April, 21, 2019. She was born in Royal Oak on June 1, 1936 and was the beloved wife of the late Dick Church. Louise retired from Royal Oak Schools, and she and her husband were antique dealers. Louise was passionate about her family and genealogy. She is survived by her daughter Susan Brown, son John Church, grandchildren, Brian Arnold and Jessica Brown; and 4 great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Holly. Dryer Funeral Home
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 24, 2019
