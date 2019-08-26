The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lucille Lukowski Obituary
On Sunday, August 25, 2019, Lucille Lukowski, loving wife of 64 years and mother of six children, passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Lucille was born on March 3, 1931 in Detroit to David and Helen (Matuszak) Kokowicz. On April 16, 1955, she married George W. Lukowski. She lived in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan for over 50 years and raised four daughters, and one son. Lucille truly lived life to the fullest and loved spending time with her family. Her sincere smile, and kind and compassionate spirit was recognized by everyone. She was always happy to put others before herself with generosity and love. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents David and Helen, sister Christine Kunath and daughters Cynthia Lukowski and Camille (Lukowski) Quartuccio. She is survived by her husband George W. Lukowski, her four children, Gloria Blair, Georgine (Les) Miller, Christine (Jeff) Dorr and George (Jennifer) Lukowski and eleven grandchildren who greatly admired her: Chasen, Brett, Jeremy, Alyssa, Lauren, Julia, Luke, George, Isabella, Alexandra and Kirill. Family, friends and others whose lives Lucille touched are invited to the visitation on Wednesday, August 28 from 3 to 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Mandziuk & Son Funeral Home at 3801 18 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights, MI 48314. 586-997-3838. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29 at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 3100 18 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48314. The family would appreciate donations to Alzheimer’s Foundation. Please share memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 27, 2019
