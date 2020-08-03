On Sunday, July 26, 2020, Lucille Thomas, loving wife, sister, and mother of six children, passed away at the age of 86. Lucille was born May 12, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, to Sylvia and George Yapo. She attended St. Fred’s high school and she worked for over thirty years for Michigan Bell. Lucille had a passion for cooking for her family, friends, and anyone who walked in her door. She would set aside anything she was doing for herself to make you something from her kitchen. And often you would not leave without Lucille giving you something, either from her stash of gifts or taken from one of her children's items. If you needed it and we had it, it was yours. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy; daughter, Julia Thomas; brother Michael Yapo; and parents Sylvia and George Yapo. She is survived by her five remaining children, Greg Thomas (Sue), Vince Thomas (Pam), Carrie Mobey (Matt), Zack Thomas (Sondra), and Linda Joss (Matt). Lucille will be laid to rest at the end of the summer with her family around her, telling stories and playing music, at All Saints Cemetery in Waterford. Memorials may be sent to St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Pontiac, Michigan.



