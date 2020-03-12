The Oakland Press Obituaries
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Lydia "Lee" Muller


1930 - 2020
Lydia "Lee" Muller Obituary
MULLER, LYDIA “LEE” of Waterford; February 20, 2020; Age 89; born August 25, 1930 in Perry, MI. Preceded in death by her mother Jarmila Neterda, father Joseph Smacy and sisters Emily Smacy and Mary Kopcso. Loving mother of Steven Muller, Stuart Muller (Eileen) and Stacey Muller; proud grandmother of Keith Muller (Amber), Aaron Muller (Mel) and Kaitlin Cusack (Colin); also survived by her nephew Steven Kopcso. She was employed at NOMC for over 28 years, a member of The River Church and BPOE 810, Pontiac- Waterford. A Memorial Celebration of Lee's Life will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020, 1 p.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday 11 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to The River Church or the Society for Integrative Oncology. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 15, 2020
