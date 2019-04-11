The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Areleene "Momma Bird" Kennedy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lynda Areleene "Momma Bird" Kennedy Obituary
Kennedy, Lynda Areleene “Momma Bird”, age 76 of Pontiac, passed away April 9, 2019. Loving mother Maria Brow, Robin (Elizabeth) Kennedy, Michael (Elaine) Kennedy, and the late Reno Kennedy and Colleene Nacianceno. Dear sister of Ronnie (Cheryl) Wolf and Garry Wolff. Proud grandmother of Rosalio Nasianceno, III, Danielle Nacianceno, Amanda (Randy) Forgie, Veronica Munoz, Gracelyn Kennedy, Reese Kennedy, and Finley Kennedy. Also survived by nine great grandchildren and many loving friends and family. The family will receive friends Today 5 to 8 PM and Monday 2 to 8 PM with a 6 PM Rosary at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Road, Berkley (2 Blks. W. of Woodward). Memorial contributions would be appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Share your memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now