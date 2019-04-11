|
Kennedy, Lynda Areleene “Momma Bird”, age 76 of Pontiac, passed away April 9, 2019. Loving mother Maria Brow, Robin (Elizabeth) Kennedy, Michael (Elaine) Kennedy, and the late Reno Kennedy and Colleene Nacianceno. Dear sister of Ronnie (Cheryl) Wolf and Garry Wolff. Proud grandmother of Rosalio Nasianceno, III, Danielle Nacianceno, Amanda (Randy) Forgie, Veronica Munoz, Gracelyn Kennedy, Reese Kennedy, and Finley Kennedy. Also survived by nine great grandchildren and many loving friends and family. The family will receive friends Today 5 to 8 PM and Monday 2 to 8 PM with a 6 PM Rosary at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Road, Berkley (2 Blks. W. of Woodward). Memorial contributions would be appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Share your memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 14, 2019