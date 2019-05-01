The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Lyndon WOOD
of Waterford; passed away April 30, 2019; age 93. Loving husband of Mary for 68 years. Beloved father of Rick (Lori) and Debbie (Bruce). Proud grandpa of Michael (Liz) and Matthew (Stephanie); great grandpa of Lily and Lyndi. Dear brother of Vera (the late Skip), Allene (the late Howard) and Jimmy. Preceded in death by 3 sisters. Lyndon was proud to serve in the United States Navy during WWII. He was an electrician at Detroit Broach for many years. Lyndon was the Founder and President of REO Corp. He was a Leader of Men. Friends may visit Friday 3-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Because of his love of children, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on May 2, 2019
