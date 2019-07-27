|
born Sept. 27, 1918 in Springdale, AR; of Clarkston, formerly of Pontiac, MI; passed away July 25, 2019 at age 100; preceded in death by her husband Vernell & infant son Gary; mother of Tim (Linda) & Mike; grandma of Gary (Lisa) & Ryan (Lorie); great grandma of Garrison, Kaelyn, John & Leona; preceded in death by her siblings Lucille, LaRue & Leverett. LaVonne was a member of Central United Methodist Church and enjoyed the Women’s Group. She graduated from Fayetteville Business College, AR. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday, Aug 4th from 4:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Monday, Aug 5th at 10:00am at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church or Clarkston Independence District Library. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 1, 2019