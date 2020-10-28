of Clarkston; Went home to be with the Lord on October 26, 2020; age 84; He was married to the love of his life, Doris Elmy Polley, sharing 64 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife Doris, daughter, son, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and another due in 2021. Son of the late M. Rolland Sr. and Alice Polley. Brother of Evelyn (Sid) Gregory, the late Geraldine (late Jim) Kalso, the late Leon (April), Howard (Nancy), and Gary (late Sally). Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the Waterford Township Volunteer Firefighters Museum. Online guest book



