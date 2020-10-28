1/1
M. ROLLAND "RON" POLLEY Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Clarkston; Went home to be with the Lord on October 26, 2020; age 84; He was married to the love of his life, Doris Elmy Polley, sharing 64 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife Doris, daughter, son, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and another due in 2021. Son of the late M. Rolland Sr. and Alice Polley. Brother of Evelyn (Sid) Gregory, the late Geraldine (late Jim) Kalso, the late Leon (April), Howard (Nancy), and Gary (late Sally). Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the Waterford Township Volunteer Firefighters Museum. Online guest book

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved