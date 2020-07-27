of Waterford; July 27, 2020; age 93; Beloved wife of George Biltz and the late Calvin A. Heikkila, Sr.; Dear mother of Lois Phillips Graunstadt, Rhonda (David) Lessel, Georgianne Cady, Linda Tarchalski, and the late Calvin Heikkila, Jr.; Dear sister of Edith Stone and Donald (Peggy) Zimmerman; Also cherished by thirteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; Mae was retired from Michigan Bell Telephone Company and was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church. She was the past President of the Waterford Eagles Women’s Auxiliary, a member of the American Business Women’s Association and the Pontiac Waterford Elks Lodge. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 80 South Lynn Street, Waterford. Celebrant Father James Mayworm; The family will receive friends at the Church on Thursday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass; Rite of Committal Perry Mount Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Waterford Foundation for Public Education. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book



