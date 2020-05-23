Mack Carlyle Goodwin, 1931 - 2020. Husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and loyal friend, Mack died May 5 at the age of 89 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a man of extraordinary talents: pilot, sailor, artist, and a natural teacher. As a teenager he became a competitive sailor racing Lightnings on Cass Lake and learned to fly airplanes before he could drive. Mack graduated from Pontiac High School in 1949 and went to Michigan State where he joined the Spartan Flying Club and swam backstroke for the varsity swim team. He received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1953. After graduation, he served in the US Air Force as a Second Lieutenant and married Marnie Griffin one week before receiving Korean orders. Halfway to Korea the Armistice was signed and Mack’s troop ship changed course for Japan where he was stationed on Mishima Island, setting up a radar station that enabled the US to eavesdrop on the Russians and Chinese. Marnie joined him 6 months later on an AF radar site south of Tokyo where they soaked up Japanese life and culture. After returning to the States, Mack became an engineer for the Burroughs Corporation in Detroit designing early computer prototypes, earning several patents, and studying painting in his free time. In 1962 he took a job at Cranbrook School in Bloomfield Hills, teaching painting, shop and math and coaching basketball, hockey, bike racing and chess. The family lived at Cranbrook for 11 years before moving to Birmingham, where Mack and Marnie made their home for another 47 years. For decades he raced small and large sailboats throughout the Great Lakes region and on the Eastern Seaboard. His greatest pride was winning the ultimate match racing regatta, the Prince of Wales Bowl. Mack ran his own flight school at Oakland County-Troy airport from 1974 until his passing, sharing the joy of flight with generations of student pilots. A loyal patron of the Detroit Institute of Arts, Mack was a keen student of color and life. He always carried a sketchbook and paints to capture the people and places he encountered on his far-flung travels. Mack hit the pool every day well into his eighties. His sartorial tastes leaned toward comfort and utility before flash. We will miss his ink-stained pockets, the occasional spoon or fork that found a home there, and his Birkenstock sandals—size 14 1/2—strapped over white wool socks. He loved talking politics with anyone who would spar with him and was known to checkmate opponents in three fateful moves. Mack is survived by Marnie, his wife of 67 years, their children Anne Goodwin Sides, Allison Goodwin, and Tor Goodwin, his grandsons McCall, Graham, and Griffin Sides, and son-in-law Hampton Sides. Mack will be remembered for his kind, open heart—and for accosting friends and loved ones by unabashedly planting a kiss squarely on their lips, man or woman. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Detroit Institute of Arts or to an organization of the donor’s choice.



