Madeline Ella Brown, age 82, of Waterford and Walled Lake, MI formerly of Evergreen Township, MI passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home. The daughter of Ray and Ella Mae (Hook) Brown, she was born February 22, 1938 in Evergreen Township, MI. Madeline enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, traveling with her friends and talking politics. She had a passion for cooking, working in her flower gardens and was an avid dog lover. Madeline is survived by her son, Donald Howe; daughter, Cindy Finke; grandchildren, Oscar Howe and Allyson Finke, and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ella Mae Brown; and her sister, Margaret Brown. The family will receive visitors from 10-12 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette with Pastor Mike Hollenbeck officiating. Burial will follow at Moshier Cemetery in Hemans, MI. Memorial Contributions may be made to Henry Ford Hospice. Arrangements by Marsh Funeral Chapel, 2675 Main St., Marlette, MI 48453 Phone 989-635-3658. You may share an online condolence with the family at www.marshfuneral.com
.