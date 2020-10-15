Malissia Porter-Burroughs

Porter - Burroughs, Malissia – age 86, passed away, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her residence. She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Milton Porter, Jr., Martha Hester, Marguerite and Monica Porter and Margaret (Charles) Edwards; a host of grandchildren; one great grandson; sister, Estella (Robert) Price; sister-in-law, Alphia Little and a host of other relatives and friends. Family hour 10:30AM Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 174 Branch Street, with funeral commencing immediately at 11:00AM. Pastor Keyon S. Payton, Officiating. Interment Perry Mt. Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry St. Friends and pallbearers will gather at the church at 10:30AM, Tuesday. Mrs. Porter-Burroughs will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 12:00 PM- 6:00PM Monday.



