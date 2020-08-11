Malvin Paul Leonard (“Mal”), a resident of Livonia, Michigan, formerly of Rochester Hills, MI passed away on August 7, 2020 at the age of 88. He is survived by his beloved wife Christine Venker Leonard and loving daughters, Andrea Jesmore (Dave) of Livonia, MI and Diana Leonard of Greenwood, IN, a sister Margie Purdy (Robert), two grandsons and many nieces and nephews. He was born in Spray, NC, son of the late Jesse and Blanche Leonard. He proudly served in the United States Airforce during the Korean War. Memorial contributions may be made to the Air Warrior Courage Foundation or Wounded Warriors
or a charity of one’s choice.