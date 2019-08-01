|
Crawford, Mandell R. Sr. – age 72, passed away, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his residence. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 from Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street with funeral service commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Pastor Terrance J. Gowdy, officiating. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 North Belford Road. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the Funeral Home 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Mr. Crawford, Sr. will lie instate in the chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street and may be viewed 3-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 6, 2019