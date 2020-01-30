|
|
DUNN, MARCEL JOSEPH, 88, Clarkston, passed away January 28, 2020. Born in Wyandotte, son of the late Walter and Anastasia Zdunczyk; husband of Patricia Dunn for 64 years; father of David and Charles (Celeste) Dunn. Graduated from Mount Carmel in 1949, received bachelor’s at MSU and veteran of USAF. Partner in W.C. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Mass Monday, February 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church (Clarkston). Instate 10 a.m. Visitation Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy), Rosary 6 p.m. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. To leave a condolence please visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 31, 2020