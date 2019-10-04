Home

Marcia Ann Althoen

Marcia Ann Althoen, age 73, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy in Ann Arbor, MI. Marcia was born on November 21, 1945, in Spring Valley, IL. She obtained a B.Sc. degree in education from Ohio State in 1969 and later a Masters and Educational Specialist Degree from Michigan State in 1983. Marcia was as a school psychologist for the Rochester Public Schools for 25 years. Marcia is survived by her loving husband, Steven, her son Michael, her daughter Tosca, and three grandchildren, Alec, Eve, and Clara. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held October 13, 2019 at Weber's Restaurant & Hotel, 3050 Jackson Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI from 11:00am to 2:00pm.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 6, 2019
