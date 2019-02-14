|
of Waterford, passed away February 12, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving sister of Max (late Martha) Bottomley, Shirley Wahlstrom, sister in law of Pauline “Petie” Bottomley and beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Theo Bottomley and brother Donald Otis Bottomley. Marica was a physical education teacher for the Warren Consolidated Schools for over 30 years. She was a devout Episcopalian who was involved in many parish and diocesan functions. She enjoyed traveling the world and attending many World Olympics. Marcia walked the Mackinaw Bridge and was an avid biker belonging to the “Wandering Wheels”. Memorial Mass Saturday, February 23, 11:00am at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Waterford. Friends may visit 10am at the church until mass. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to or Canterbury on the Lake Scholarship Fund. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 17, 2019