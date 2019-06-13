|
FRANKLIN, Marcus Deontae' "Snax" - age 29, passed away, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his residence. Family hour 1:00PM Saturday June 15, 2019 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, with funeral service commencing at 2:00PM. Pastor James H. Keys Sr., officiating. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home 1:00PM Saturday. Mr. Franklin will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, and may be viewed from 1 to 8PM Friday.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 14, 2019