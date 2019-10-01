|
|
of Clarkston; passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019; age 84; preceded in death by loving husband of 39 years, Arthur J. and daughter Sandi Wellman; mother of Steve (Sally Wisotzkey) Wyzgoski and Sue Wyzgoski; grandmother of Brent (Colleen) Wellman, Colin, Samuel, Annah and John; great grandmother of Aubrey & Cameron; sister of Dee (Jim) Smith and Judy (Don) Miller. Also beloved by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Annie was a branch manager of Chief Pontiac Financial Credit Union in Lake Orion. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday, Oct 3rd from 5:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Mass Friday, Oct 4th at 10:00am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford Twp, MI. Inurnment Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Memorial donations may be made to The Rainbow Connection. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 2, 2019