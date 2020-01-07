|
|
ELMER, Margaret Cycak, age 88, of Rochester Hills, Michigan passed away on January 4, 2020. She was born in Jeannette, Pennsylvania on March 15, 1931. Marge graduated from Jeannette High School in 1949 and went on to marry Charles Owen Elmer on July 19, 1958. She was a cashier for ACME Supermarket in Pennsylvania and then a head cashier for ACO Hardware in Michigan. Marge volunteered at Crittenton Hospital for over 25 years and she was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge 351 for over 35 years. She is survived by her husband Charles Elmer; her children, Karen (Jeffrey) Ozan, Lori (Donald) Migdal, and Randal Elmer; her grandchildren, Joshua, Sydney, and Alexander; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester, MI. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2019 at 10 a.m., with gathering beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of service, at Pixley Funeral Home.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 8, 2020