1/1
Margaret Denis
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret “Maggie” Denis; of Independence Township; passed away on September 14, 2020. Margaret is the loving mother of Patrick (Susan), Michael (Teresa), David (Denise), Gary (Janelle), Nanette and Donald Denis; loving grandmother of seven; great grandmother of six; beloved sister of Michael Sweeney, Doris Pennala, Lee Ann Daly and Robert Sweeney. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Florence Sweeney; siblings William Sweeney, Marie Reynolds, Gloria Thurber, Patrick Sweeney, June Huff, Charlene Collins and Donald Sweeney; and her former husband Larry Denis. Margaret was a very outgoing, social person who loved life. She worked as an office manager in the real estate and medical fields, where she developed lifelong friendships with her coworkers. After retirement, she lived in Vero Beach, Florida for 20 years. Maggie was proud of her Irish heritage and was fiercely independent. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends from 10:15am until the time of service. Interment will be held at Eastlawn Cemetery, Lake Orion. Memorial donations may be made to Autism Alliance of Michigan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:15 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home - Lake Orion
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
(248) 693-8336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved