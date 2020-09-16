Margaret “Maggie” Denis; of Independence Township; passed away on September 14, 2020. Margaret is the loving mother of Patrick (Susan), Michael (Teresa), David (Denise), Gary (Janelle), Nanette and Donald Denis; loving grandmother of seven; great grandmother of six; beloved sister of Michael Sweeney, Doris Pennala, Lee Ann Daly and Robert Sweeney. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Florence Sweeney; siblings William Sweeney, Marie Reynolds, Gloria Thurber, Patrick Sweeney, June Huff, Charlene Collins and Donald Sweeney; and her former husband Larry Denis. Margaret was a very outgoing, social person who loved life. She worked as an office manager in the real estate and medical fields, where she developed lifelong friendships with her coworkers. After retirement, she lived in Vero Beach, Florida for 20 years. Maggie was proud of her Irish heritage and was fiercely independent. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends from 10:15am until the time of service. Interment will be held at Eastlawn Cemetery, Lake Orion. Memorial donations may be made to Autism Alliance of Michigan.



