PETREE, MARGARET ELLEN, of Waterford, passed away February 21, 2020 at 78 years of age. Born in Bluff, Tennessee to the late Claude and Thelma Baird; wife of the late Harry Vann Petree; retired from City of Pontiac N. Oakland Medical Center. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday February 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service begins. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 24, 2020