Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
View Map
Margaret Ellen Petree

Margaret Ellen Petree Obituary
PETREE, MARGARET ELLEN, of Waterford, passed away February 21, 2020 at 78 years of age. Born in Bluff, Tennessee to the late Claude and Thelma Baird; wife of the late Harry Vann Petree; retired from City of Pontiac N. Oakland Medical Center. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday February 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service begins. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 24, 2020
