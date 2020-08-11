Margaret Josephine Warczak (nee Kubiak), 79, of Auburn Hills, Michigan found peace on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Floyd Francis Warczak of Auburn Hills, daughter Mary Catherine (Dan Cowan), of Rochester Hills, MI, son David Michael Warczak of San Francisco, CA, grandchildren Zachary Daniel Cowan and David Joseph Cowan, and cousin David Koskela (Katy). And by her beloved companion Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Lily. Margaret was born the daughter of Norbert and Margaret Mary Kubiak (nee Vigna) on October 15, 1940 in Milwaukee Wisconsin, and lived in Makanda, Illinois, before her family later moved to Michigan. Margaret was predeceased by her father Norbert, 1990, mother Margaret, 2012, and aunt, Catherine (Rena) Koskela (nee Vigna), 2015. Margaret graduated from Pontiac High School, class of 1958 and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Wayne State University in 1962, as a member of the music sorority Mu Phi Epsilon. Margaret married Floyd Warczak on October 13, 1962, and moved to their home on Sheffield Road in the Bloomfield Orchards subdivision in 1964 where they raised their family among good friends and close family, and from which Margaret taught private piano lessons at her beloved Studio88 for 50 years. Margaret filled the family home, her church, and her community with music throughout her life. Margaret was a lifelong member of the National Guild of Piano Teachers. She served two separate terms as Music Director for Sacred Heart Church in Auburn Hills, was a member and officer of Tuesday Musicale of Pontiac for over 40 years, serving regularly as a judge for the organization’s scholarship fund, and MSBOA solo and ensemble festivals throughout Michigan. Margaret also served as the organist at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Rochester Hills. In her 50’s, Margaret took up the folk harp, quickly becoming proficient, and eventually began teaching the instrument to a whole new generation of students from Studio88. In 2002 after years of study, she obtained certification through the International Harp Therapy Program, and joined the Palliative Care staff at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac as a Music Therapist. There she brought folk harp music onto the floors, and into the rooms of terminally ill patients for nearly 15 years. While on staff Margaret became an advocate for the value of music in palliative care, helping to educate doctors and medical professionals around the therapeutic role of music both in healing, and in easing patients’ life transitions, through regular performances and presentations at the hospital. In 2003 Margaret was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, and became a patient herself at the hospital. After undergoing treatment, Margaret resumed her palliative care work, carting her beautiful wooden folk harps, with Floyd’s help, back to the hospital and into patient rooms multiple times a week for many years, further informed by her own firsthand patient experience. Throughout her multifaceted career, Margaret brought music into the lives and hearts of thousands of students, choir and ensemble members, patients, audiences, and congregants, and taught many how to appreciate and make music for years to come. There is, and will continue to be, much more music in the world because of Margaret Warczak. She will be dearly missed. Margaret will be in state from 9:30 – 10:30 am on Thursday, August 13 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 40 S. Lynn St. in Waterford, preceding a funeral mass at 10:30am. A live stream of the mass will be available for those unable to attend in person. Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s honor to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn Hills. Share memories at www.dignitymemorial.com