More Obituaries for Margaret Guerrero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Kathleen "Kathy" Guerrero

Margaret Kathleen "Kathy" Guerrero Obituary
Margaret “Kathy” Kathleen Guerrero of Auburn Hills, MI passed away on October 26, 2019 at the age of 67. She was born in Pontiac, MI on September 15, 1952 to Sammy and Lillian Stanfield. Kathy worked as an administrative assistant for the Avondale School District. She had a passion for raising and training service dogs. Kathy also enjoyed gardening and growing fresh herbs. She is survived by her nieces Jennifer Holland (Jonathan) and Rachel Thornton (Eric); Her great nieces Lilly, Madison, Emma, and great nephew Julian. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Nigel, O’Keffe, and Zydeco. A Celebration of Life for Kathy will be held on Friday November 15 at 1 p.m., located at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr. Rochester, MI 48307. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. before the service and conclude at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Kathy’s memory to the Canine Companions or a .
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 10, 2019
